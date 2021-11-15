Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over US Capitol riots

Less than a year after he was granted a last-minute pardon by former president Donald Trump, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is in FBI custody once more.

The conservative podcast host and former Breitbart News chairman surrendered himself at the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly after 9.30 am on Monday after emerging from a black SUV dressed in a green winter jacket and black shirt.

As he walked towards the building, he stopped briefly to address a camera which was live-streaming his surrender for his War Room podcast. He told his viewers: “I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball, what we do every day” and declared that he and his supporters were “taking down the Biden regime” and called the case against him “all noise, not signal”.

On Friday, a District of Columbia grand jury indicted Mr Bannon on two counts of criminal contempt of congress, the result of a referral by the House of Representatives last month after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The onetime naval officer and film producer could face up to two years behind bars if convicted.

Committee members believe Mr Bannon, who on the 5 January edition of War Room declared that “all hell” would “break loose” the next day, when Congress was schedule to meet in joint session to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, has information about what White House and Trump campaign officials may have known about the day’s events.

But Mr Bannon, who served as Mr Trump’s top adviser from January 2017 to July 2017, has claimed that executive privilege — a legal doctrine that protects conversations between and among a president and his advisers — precludes him from having to testify about the events leading up to the worst attack on the Capitol since the Burning of Washington in 1814.

Most reputable legal scholars say such claims hold no water because the events in question took place long after he left government service.

