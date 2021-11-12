Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former top political advisor, has been charged by with failing to cooperate with a committee investigating the Capitol Riot.

In a development that will send shockwaves around the nation’s capitol, and jolt those other former Trump administration officials considering not complying with the committee’s demand, a federal grand jury returned two charges of contempt of Congress against the 67-year-old

On October 7,2021, by the 10:00 a.m. deadline, Bannon did not appear before the Select Committee, did not produce documents and communications, did not provide a log of withheld records, did not request an extension of time, and did not certify that he had conducted a diligent search for responsive records,” said a nine-page document released by the Department of Justice on Friday. “ In fact, Bannon had not communicated with the Select Committee in any way since accepting service of the subpoena on September 24,2021.”

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland, said he vowed that under his leadership the department “would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law”.

He added: “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

More follows.....