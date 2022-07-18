Jury selection is underway in the trial of Steve Bannon, the right-wing activist and one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump.

Mr Bannon was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events leading up to and during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Mr Bannon’s trial follows a flurry of activity in the case since 9 July. Over a week ago, the former White House strategist notified the committee that he is now willing to testify. His lawyer, Robert Costello, said the change was because former President Trump waived his executive privilege claim from preventing the testimony.

The former adviser had been one of the most prominent of the Trump-allied holdouts in refusing to testify before the committee. Mr Bannon previously argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

However, the committee noted that Mr Trump fired Mr Bannon from the White House in 2017 and he was, therefore, a private citizen when he was consulting with the then-president in the run-up to the Capitol riot.

With reporting from The Associated Press.