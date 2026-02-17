Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Steve Bannon told Epstein that Trump should be removed during his first term using the 25th Amendment

Bannon served a four-month prison sentence in 2024 for defying a subpoena as Congress investigated the pro-Trump January riot at the U.S. Capitol

Josh Marcus in San Francisco
Right-wing podcaster Tim Dillon tears into Pam Bondi over Epstein files testimony

Long-time Trump adviser Steve Bannon and sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office during his first term, according to newly released Epstein files.

In a text message exchange that began on New Year’s Eve in 2018, shortly after Democrats retook the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, the two men discussed Trump’s political position, with Bannon lamenting that the “WH,” a likely reference to the White House, has “zero plan to punch back.”

“He is really borderline,” Epstein responded. “Not sure what he may do.”

“I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 amendment,” Bannon added, a reference to the provision in the Constitution that allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to remove the president if they are deemed unfit for office.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bannon suggests “we really need an intervention” regarding Trump.

Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment against Donald Trump during his first term, according to new Epstein files
Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment against Donald Trump during his first term, according to new Epstein files (House Oversight Committee)

Critics of Trump have frequently called for those around him to invoke the 25th Amendment, and senior officials at the FBI and Justice Department allegedly discussed the possibility during Trump’s first term.

Conservatives reacted angrily to the exchange online.

In a post on X, Trump’s first-term national security adviser Mike Flynn called on the DOJ to bring Bannon in for questioning.

“I agree completely,” former congresswoman and ex-Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to the post. “Steve Bannon went to jail for Trump (I was there), but back on 1-1-19 (after Dems took the House) he was texting with Epstein about 25th amendment. Also, there is no excuse for having such a friendly relationship with Epstein, post conviction, 2018-19. None.”

The Independent has contacted Bannon’s representatives for comment.

Bannon, a former Trump White House and campaign adviser, has remained a devoted booster of the Republican, recently arguing the president should seek an illegal third term
Bannon, a former Trump White House and campaign adviser, has remained a devoted booster of the Republican, recently arguing the president should seek an illegal third term (REUTERS)

Around this time, Bannon had been out of the administration for over a year and was working to make a documentary about Epstein.

In the six months before Epstein was arrested in the summer of 2019 on sex trafficking charges, Bannon also communicated with Epstein about media training, rehabilitating Epstein’s image, and even which lawyers to hire, according to an analysis of the Epstein files by The New York Times.

“I am a filmmaker and TV host with decades of experience interviewing controversial figures,” Bannon told the paper. “That’s the only lens through which these private communications should be viewed — a documentary filmmaker working, over a period of time, to secure 50 hours of interviews from a reclusive subject.”

The film was meant to “destroy the very myths he created,” Bannon added of Epstein.

Bannon has remained a loyal Trump ally, going to prison in 2024 on a contempt charge for refusing to cooperate in the congressional investigation into the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

The far-right podcaster has since advocated for Trump to seek an unconstitutional third term.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in