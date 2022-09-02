Steve Bannon’s request for new trial rejected by federal judge meaning he will be sentenced
Trump’s former adviser faces minimum prison time of 30 days when he is sentenced
Trump ally Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress
Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial in his Contempt of Congress case has been rejected by a federal judge and he now faces prison when sentenced next month.
Bannon, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser, was convicted for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Lawyers for Bannon had raised a string of issues, including the judge’s jury instructions, saying they merited a fresh trial.
But the arguments failed to change the trial judge’s mind.
“Defendant’s arguments relating to the jury instructions, while certainly well preserved, do not demonstrate a serious miscarriage of justice,” US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote in his ruling, which was released on Friday.
Bannon also asked the judge to dismiss the case against him, arguing that he was not allowed to call members of the select committee to testify in court.
“Defendant has not shown that the testimony from any member of the House of Representatives that he sought would be material,” Judge Nichols wrote.
After he was convicted, Bannon thanked both the judge and jurors for their service but accused members of the House Select Committee of putting him through what he claimed was a “show trial.”
Bannon faces a minimum prison sentence of 30 days when he is sentenced on 21 October.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies