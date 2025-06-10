Steve Bannon says Trump should launch an investigation into Musk for alleged drug use

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon is urging President Donald Trump’s administration to launch a special counsel investigation into Elon Musk – including looking at his alleged drug use.

“I think the best way to do it is as a special counsel that can kind of oversee everything. Pull the security clearance for the drugs, temporarily, investigate the whole drug situation,” Bannon told former Meet The Press host Chuck Todd on his new streaming show, “Sunday Night With Chuck Todd.”

Bannon, referencing a New York Times report that detailed the billionaire CEO’s alleged drug use leading up to the 2024 election.

Musk allegedly was using ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, Adderall and so much ketamine that it caused him bladder issues. He denied the report when asked about it during his final day as a “special government employee” under Trump.

Todd noted that Musk, “never would have passed a security clearance as just a mid-level staffer,” to which Bannon agreed, saying, “Zero.”

Steve Bannon told Chuck Todd he thinks the Trump administration needs to investigate Elon Musk over his alleged drug use. ( Getty Images for Semafor )

“Given what the drug use that was on the record,” Todd added.

Bannon and Todd went on to discuss Musk’s alleged altercation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the White House, which Bannon told the Washington Post before the story made international headlines.

During the conversation, Bannon claimed that Musk was rumored to be “micro-dosing” before the fight, according to Mediaite.

The apparent fight included Bessent repeatedly shouting “F*** you!” at Musk within earshot of Trump in the Oval Office.

Bannon, a longtime critic of Musk, argued before the fiery fallout between Trump and Musk last week that the billionaire tech mogul does not have the president’s best interests in mind. The friendship between two of the world’s most powerful men came to a crashing halt last week as Musk disagreed with Trump about his spending bill and the two shared a very public Internet feud.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed Elon was “wearing thin” and he asked him to leave. Musk, for his part, brought bombshell claims to X that Trump is in the “Epstein files.”