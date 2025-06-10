Steve Bannon says Trump should launch an investigation into Musk for alleged drug use
Steve Bannon says the Trump administration should investigate Elon Musk and look into his alleged drug abuse.
Former White House advisor Steve Bannon is urging President Donald Trump’s administration to launch a special counsel investigation into Elon Musk – including looking at his alleged drug use.
“I think the best way to do it is as a special counsel that can kind of oversee everything. Pull the security clearance for the drugs, temporarily, investigate the whole drug situation,” Bannon told former Meet The Press host Chuck Todd on his new streaming show, “Sunday Night With Chuck Todd.”
Bannon, referencing a New York Times report that detailed the billionaire CEO’s alleged drug use leading up to the 2024 election.
Musk allegedly was using ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, Adderall and so much ketamine that it caused him bladder issues. He denied the report when asked about it during his final day as a “special government employee” under Trump.
Todd noted that Musk, “never would have passed a security clearance as just a mid-level staffer,” to which Bannon agreed, saying, “Zero.”
“Given what the drug use that was on the record,” Todd added.
Bannon and Todd went on to discuss Musk’s alleged altercation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the White House, which Bannon told the Washington Post before the story made international headlines.
During the conversation, Bannon claimed that Musk was rumored to be “micro-dosing” before the fight, according to Mediaite.
The apparent fight included Bessent repeatedly shouting “F*** you!” at Musk within earshot of Trump in the Oval Office.
Bannon, a longtime critic of Musk, argued before the fiery fallout between Trump and Musk last week that the billionaire tech mogul does not have the president’s best interests in mind. The friendship between two of the world’s most powerful men came to a crashing halt last week as Musk disagreed with Trump about his spending bill and the two shared a very public Internet feud.
Meanwhile, Trump claimed Elon was “wearing thin” and he asked him to leave. Musk, for his part, brought bombshell claims to X that Trump is in the “Epstein files.”
