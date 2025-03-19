Steve Bannon admits MAGA operatives ‘working’ on Trump’s third term

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In an interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo Tuesday, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said that MAGA operatives have begun working towards securing President Donald Trump a third term in 2028.

“I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run again in 2028. I’ve already endorsed President Trump”, Bannon said.

“A man like this comes along once every century if we’re lucky. We’ve got him now. He’s on fire and I’m a huge supporter. I want to see him again in 2028.”

Bannon took second place in a recent CPAC straw poll of potential 2028 GOP nominees, although he was easily defeated by Vice President JD Vance, who received 61 percent of the votes.

The right-wing War Room podcast host was heard chanting in favor of a third Trump term while on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, shouting: “We want Trump in ‘28... We want Trump! We Want Trump!”

During his speech, Bannon came under fire for doing what critics say was a salute that resembled a Sieg Heil.

When Cuomo pressed Bannon on whether he had anything to do with placing his name on the CPAC straw poll list, Bannon insisted he did not, shutting down any speculation that he would launch a surprise presidential campaign himself in three years' time.

Trump is term-limited under the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment states that anyone elected president twice can serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

Steve Bannon was released from jail in October 2024 after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from a congressional committee who investigated January 6 ( AFP via Getty Images )

When asked how Bannon and his acolytes could get around the Constitution, the former Breitbart editor remained coy.

“We’re working on it,” Bannon said with a wry smile.

“I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let's say that... We’ll see what the definition of term limit is,” he added when pressed by Cuomo.

Bannon remained bullish throughout the segment.

“Chris, as you know, I’ve had greater longshots than this. I supported President Trump after the election. I realize you don’t believe that the election of 2020 was stolen – we do. We fervently believe that.”

Cuomo chimed back: “Who’s we?”

“We’re huge believers in democracy because we know how to get votes out,” Bannon snapped back.

The firebrand right-wing influencer was released from prison in October 2024 after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from a congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress in July 2022.

Tensions between Bannon and Trump’s special advisor, Elon Musk, have also been building since January.

Bannon branded Musk as “a parasitic illegal immigrant” during a February interview with UnHerd, who wanted to toy with “freak experiments and play-act as God without any respect for the country’s history, values or traditions,” as reported by The New York Times.