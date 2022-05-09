Fox News host calls for Biden to be impeached over Supreme Court protests
‘The Next Revolution’ presenter Steve Hilton blames Biden for protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes
A former adviser to David Cameron who now hosts a weekly Fox News programme says US President Joe Biden should be impeached because protesters showed up outside homes of two Supreme Court justices over the weekend.
The Next Revolution presenter Steve Hilton on Sunday accused Democrats of being “desperate, divisive demagogues” who “have no argument” against Republicans and complained that Mr Biden had referred to “the Maga crowd” — generally understood to be supporters of former president Donald Trump — as “the most extreme political organisation that’s existed in American history”.
Hilton, who served as director of strategy for then-prime minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2012, appeared incensed that Mr Biden would describe a political movement whose adherents stormed the US Capitol in January 2021 in hopes of keeping Mr Trump in office against the wishes of American voters, as extreme.
He suggested that Mr Biden had implied that Mr Trump’s supporters, who attacked police officers and ransacked the Capitol during the worst attack on America’s legislature since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to burn it in 1814, was “more extreme than the Ku Klux Klan,” though Mr Biden has never made such an explicit comparison.
Continuing, Hilton said Mr Biden had brought “fascism” to the US, citing the presence of protesters outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh the day before.
After playing a clip of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly telling reporters the US government has no official position on where people are allowed to protest, Hilton — citing no evidence — accused Mr Biden of “brazenly [inciting] mobs to disrupt the proceedings of the Supreme Court for partisan ends”.
“Yes, Biden should be impeached for that,” he said, adding that the US president “deserves the shame” that impeachment would bring on.
