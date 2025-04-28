White House blasts commentator with ‘pea-sized brain’ for suggesting Trump’s weight loss is due to poor health
Director of Communications Steven Cheung lashed out online following a CNN interview with Joanna Coles – chief content officer for The Daily Beast
A senior Trump official went on a blistering social media tirade against a journalist who questioned the president’s apparent weight loss, describing her as a “piece of s***” with a “pea-sized brain.”
White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung lashed out online following a CNN interview with Joanna Coles – chief content officer for The Daily Beast.
“CNN had this blithering idiot on @InsidePolitics from the Daily Beast named @JoannaColes making unsubstantiated claims about President Trump’s health,” Cheung fumed. “Joanna is a piece of s***, clearly suffering from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome rotting her pea-sized brain.”
In the discussion on the show Inside Politics, Coles discussed several topics including the president’s appearance at the Pope’s funeral over the weekend and his choice of outfit.
“I was so fascinated by the whole sort of playing out of the Pope’s funeral, I guess, as opposed to memorial. Donald Trump in a blue suit, when we know he has a black suit because he was wearing a black suit the last time you met the Pope, so why wasn’t he wearing it this time?” Coles said.
“Lots of suspicion because he’s lost a lot of weight. Who knows how he’s lost weight? We know that Robert Kennedy Jr., his health minister, doesn’t approve of people taking Ozempic because he thinks it shows a lack of moral power.
“So, who knows how Trump has lost weight? But I found the suit color very interesting.”
It comes shortly after the results of the president’s annual physical were released by the White House, with his weight listed as 224 lbs.
Trump stands at 6-feet and 3-inches, placing him at a body mass index score of 28, which is considered “overweight.” However, the body mass index has long been criticized as “an inaccurate tool” to solely determine if someone is obese or unhealthy, according to Yale Medicine.
Trump has also long been accused of lying about his weight.
However, the president was deemed to be in “excellent health” and was praised for his “frequent victories in golf events” and his active lifestyle. He takes two medicines for cholesterol control and his resting heart rate was 62 beats per minute.
