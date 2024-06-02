Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Stormy Daniels would like to see Donald Trump jailed or be given community service following the guilty verdict in their hush money trial.

The former adult actress at the centre of the trial said she was “shocked” a jury found Republican politician Trump guilty on all counts, making him the first convicted felon to run for the White House.

“I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women’s shelter,” Daniels, 45, told the Sunday Mirror.

“Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you but I’m glad that the stuff came out in court that wanted to come out and prove, like I said, I’ve been telling the truth the entire time.

“It’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy.”

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference, the day after a guilty verdict in his criminal trial ( REUTERS )

Her comments came as hardcore Donald Trump supporters called for riots, insurrection, and evens assassinations after the Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump became the first US president to be criminally convicted on Thursday, but said he would “continue to fight” the decision. He will have 30 days to do so following his sentencing on July 1.

He gave a rambling speech at Trump Tower on Friday, blasting the US as a “fascist state.”

Trump’s wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, who has not been seen throughout the six-week trial, has not yet commented publicly.

The alleged payments were made to keep the affair between Daniels and Trump secret – an affair that happened shortly after Melania gave birth to son Barron.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House Press Secretary from 2019 to 2021, told CNN that relentless questions about the whereabouts of Melania “absolutely” perturbs the former president.

“Oh absolutely I know it bothers him,” Grisham told Erin Burnett on Wednesday. “That kind of thing would bother him if Mrs Trump wasn’t at some event and it was really noted he would definitely bring it up with her.”

Despite the absence of Melania Trump, the former president’s eldest son – Donald Trump Jr – was extremely vocal on Thursday about the verdict.

“Such bulls***,” Trump Jr wrote on X. On Wednesday, he had shared a video with his father from inside the Manhattan courthouse joking about writing mean tweets.