Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Stormy Daniels is rebranding herself as a stand-up comic after testifying in the former president’s hush money trial in New York last month.

The adult film star performed her set twice at a venue in New Orleans, Louisiana last week to sold-out crowds, The Times-Picayune reports.

In May, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to stop her from coming forward with allegations of an affair.

The title of her New Orleans show, “One Night Stand,” seems to allude to that alleged affair with the former president. Daniels joked about the former president throughout her set, at one point making a quip about reports that Trump fell asleep during the trial.

A line of people wait outside the venue for Stormy Daniels’ comedy show in New Orleans, Louisiana. Daniels had played a starring role in Donald Trump’s hush money trial and is now pivoting to stand-up comedy ( REUTERS )

“Well, at least he didn’t fall asleep during my testimony,” she told the audience, according to The Times-Picayune.

She also addressed her own political leanings, noting she is a “Republican” but not “socially.” Daniels also joked she would run for president just to paint the White House pink.

The adult film star also called on audience members to vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming election. “Not voting for Biden equals a vote for Trump,” she said.

Daniels opened the set with a reference to her days in Manhattan testifying at Trump’s trial.

Daniels, pictured leaving court in May after testifying in Trump’s hush money trial, wore a bulletproof vest on her way to the courthouse ( AFP via Getty Images )

“People think this is the most dangerous city in the country, and for me, it’s the first time I’ve been outside without a bulletproof vest in three months,” Daniels said, during her set, according to video footage obtained by TMZ.

Daniels’ lawyer revealed the adult film star wore a bulletproof vest to testify at Trump’s trial.

“She wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse,” her attorney, Clark Brewster, said earlier this year. “She was paralyzed with fear – not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what some nut might do to her.”

Daniels’ show also featured a question-and-answer session at the end, and a meet-and-greet where attendees could take photos and get her autograph, according toThe Times-Picayune.

Steaphine Kauffman holds a candle depicting Stormy Daniels as the ‘Patron Saint of Indictments’ outside her comedy show in New Orleans ( REUTERS )

Audience member Stephanie Kauffman brought a candle that depicted Daniels as the “Patron Saint of Indictments.” She told The Times-Picayune she wanted to give the candle to Daniels after the show.

Another audience member called Daniels her generation’s Monica Lewinsky, who had an affair with President Bill Clinton while working as a White House intern.

“I’m going to get to tell my kids that I saw our Monica Lewinsky here,” said 29-year-old Olivia Lodato.

Daniels has been doing stand-up comedy since 2019, she wrote on X, and now has shows planned for major cities including New York City, Miami, Chicago and Washington DC.