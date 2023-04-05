Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stormy Daniels has been ordered to pay Donald Trump $120,000 – on the same day that the former president was charged in connection to a $130,000 payment to her.

In a California courtroom 3,000 miles from Manhattan Criminal Court where Mr Trump was arraigned on 34 felony charges on Tuesday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the adult film star to pay more than $121,000 for his legal fees.

The fees come on top of the more than $500,000 she was previously ordered to pay Mr Trump.

This comes after Ms Daniels lost a defamation lawsuit against the former president back in 2018 after he branded her claims that she was threatened by an unidentified man in a parking lot over their alleged affair a “total con job”.

That year, District Judge S. James Otero sided with Mr Trump in the civil lawsuit claiming that his comments had been protected by the First Amendment.

On Tuesday, the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals once again sided with the former president ruling that Ms Daniels must pay the legal fees after Mr Trump’s attorneys “reasonably spent” more than 183 hours on the case.

Ms Daniels appeared undeterred by the ruling giving a spicy response to a Twitter user who asked her: “How much do you owe Donald ? Hundreds of thousands, right? Gotta wonder if your husband dreams of all the real hot, sexy women he could have had.”

“He doesn’t have to dream about it. He’s done over 5k sex scenes with some of the sexiest women on earth,” Ms Daniels fired back.

She has previously said that she “will go to jail before I pay a penny” to the former president.

The ruling in California marked a minor legal victory for Mr Trump on the same day that his alleged affair with Ms Daniels helped land him with a staggering 34 felony charges.