The New York Times has been roasted on social media for listing “death” as a means to escape crippling student loans, after the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s plan to cancel debt for millions of Americans.

In an article soon after the Supreme Court’s ruling was released on Friday, the Times explained six ways “to get your student debt wiped away”.

The suggestions included making an income-driven repayment, appealing for public service loan forgiveness, and bankruptcy and disability discharges.

Under a subhead “death”, the Times wrote: “This is not something that most people would choose as a solution to their debt burden”.

It went on to explain that federal student loan debt “dies with the person or people who take it on”.

The macabre phrasing drew a swift backlash on social media.

“That's a little dark, NYT,” writer Parker Molloy tweeted.

“We’ve reached the point where The New York Times is suggesting death as a viable solution to crushing student debt,” wrote former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich.

‘Death’ is one way out of crippling student loan repayments, the New York Times says (NYT / Screengrab)

“I’ll try it out and tell u guys how it went,” another posted.

The article was later revised, with the “death” subhead being changed to “debt won’t carry on”.

The Times did not respond to a request for comment by The Independent.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration had overstepped its authority in implementing a sweeping $400bn student debt relief plan.

The New York Times has raised eyebrows after it list ‘death’ as one way of getting out of student loan repayments (AP)

The decision means an estimated 43 million Americans will be back on the hook for student loan repayments later this year.

In a press conference on Friday, President Joe Biden insisted the fight was not over, and promised a “new path” for relief that would be legally sound.

He has tasked Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona with coming up with a new forgiveness plan that was consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling.