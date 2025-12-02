College pledges support for student deported during Thanksgiving trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The deportation of a Babson College student while attempting to fly home for Thanksgiving has prompted the institution to instruct faculty and staff to provide "academic and community support."

Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, 19, was detained at Boston Logan International Airport on 20 November as she tried to board a flight to surprise her family in Texas.

According to her attorney, she was sent to Honduras two days later.

That was despite a court order prohibiting the government from moving her out of Massachusetts or the United States.

Lopez Belloza, whose family emigrated from Honduras when she was seven, is now staying with her grandparents.

Caitlin Capozzi, the college's dean of campus life, informed faculty and staff of the detention Tuesday.

open image in gallery Any Lucia Lopez Belloza celebrates her high school graduation in Texas

“Our ability to share specifics is limited by law, but please know that our focus remains on supporting the student and their family, as well as the wellbeing of our community,” the dean wrote.

“Relevant faculty and staff have been informed so they can provide appropriate academic and community support in the student’s absence.”

Lopez Belloza, a freshman, is studying business at Babson, which has 2,800 undergraduate students at its campus in Wellesley, just west of Boston.

Capozzi said the college is following protocols and staying informed, and provided links to resources for students.

open image in gallery Babson College in Wellesley ( Creative Commons )

A message posted online from college President Stephen Spinelli said the college would not be commenting further due to legal and privacy considerations.

“We understand that this news may feel unsettling, particularly for our students, faculty, and staff who may already be navigating uncertainty," he wrote.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an immigration judge ordered Lopez Belloza deported in 2015.

Asked about the emergency order prohibiting her removal, the Department of Homeland Security provided an earlier statement that confirmed Lopez Belloza's detainment but did not address the court order.

Todd Pomerleau, Lopez Belloza's attorney, said he has not been able to find any record of her original deportation order.