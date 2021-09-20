Supreme Court to hear landmark Mississippi abortion case

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that oral arguments in a landmark Mississippi case over a law banning abortions after 15 weeks in the pregnancy would begin on 1 December, three months after a Texas law banning the procedure after six weeks went into effect without action from the Court.

The case stands out as attorneys have argued explicitly in legal filings that the precedent establishing abortion rights in Roe V Wade was wrong, and should be overturned. Doing so would end the guarantee of abortion rights for every person in the US, and open the door wide to future restrictions on the procedure by conservatives.