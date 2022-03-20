Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalised with ‘flu-like symptoms’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalised since Friday with “flu-like symptoms” the court has announced.

Justice Thomas underwent tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington DC and was diagnosed with an infection, said the court’s public information office on Sunday evening.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court’s press release stated.

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.”

Justice Thomas, who is the most senior associate justice on the high court, was nominated by George H W Bush to serve on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1989.

And less than two years later, President Bush nominated him to the country’s highest court.