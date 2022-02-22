Supreme Court to hear case against Colorado’s LGBT+ protections
The Supreme Court on Tuesday handed its latest victory to the right by agreeing to take a case against Colorado’s LGBT+ anti-discrimination law.
The Court announced that it would hear a case against a state law prohibiting businesses from refusing service to LGBT+ persons on the basis of religious objections filed by a website developer who specialises in online wedding announcement sites who does not wish to serve same-sex couples.
The case follows a narrowly-written 7-2 decision in 2018 in favour of a baker who wished to refuse service to same-sex couples who challenged the same law.
More follows…
