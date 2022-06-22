✕ Close ‘A crime’ Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe v Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights.

The Supreme Court released a new set of case opinions on Tuesday but did not include a decision that could impact access to safe abortions. The next set of opinions will be published on 23 June.

As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent.

The ruling is expected to come soon, though it’s unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the meantime, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.

Meanwhile, a new study out of the University of California has found that more than a quarter of abortion clinics in the US would shut down if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark ruling. Those 202 closures, authors note, would “decimate abortion access” for women living in the South and Midwest.