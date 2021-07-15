82-year-old liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer hasn’t decided when he’ll retire
After 27 years, the justice is under pressure from Democrat groups to step down
Helen Elfer
Thursday 15 July 2021 13:34 comments
Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court vote
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has no immediate plans to retire from the bench, as he told CNN in an interview.
Mr Breyer has come under pressure from liberal groups to retire, in order to enable President Joe Biden to name a replacement while Democrats have a Senate majority.
The high court veteran turns 83 in August, and has spent nearly 27 years as a justice.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies