The US Supreme Court has struck down a century-old New York law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon, dealing a blow to state-level efforts to combat the proliferation of firearms and potentially expanding the scope of Second Amendment protections.

The law requires handgun owners to show “proper cause,” including self-defense reasons, rather than simply carry a concealed weapon for the protection of property or other reasonings.

In the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc v Bruen, the court was asked to consider whether the Second Amendment allows the government to prohibit firearm owners from carrying handguns outside their homes for self-defense – a challenge that could upend precedents on concealed-carry restrictions and rules about how and where Americans can carry guns across the US.

The court’s conservative majority ruled 6-3 in favour of the organisation in an opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito.

Oral arguments heard from lawyers for a gun-rights advocacy group and two men whose applications for concealed-carry licenses were rejected, arguing that the Second Amendment enshrines a right to bear arms, including a right to carry a gun for self-defense that extends beyond the home.

In his dissenting opinion, Justice Stephen Breyer addressed the nation’s epidemic of gun violence and offered an extensive list of mass shootings in recent years.

“Since the start of this year alone ... there have already been 277 reported mass shootings – an average of more than one per day,” he wrote.

He emphasised the prevalence of guns in both domestic disputes, noting a study that “found that a woman is five times more likely to be killed by an abusive partner if that partner has access to a gun”, and how “the consequences of gun violence are borne disproportionately by communities of color, and Black communities.

This is a developing story