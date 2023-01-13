Jump to content

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Leak of draft opinion in May helped galvanise opposition to decision

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 13 January 2023 19:29
Roe v Wade decision leaked by conservative clerk, claims NPR reporter

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion.

Supreme Court marshals reportedly have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.

Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.

The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates of the country’s most prestigious law schools, the Journal reports.

The leak of the draft opinion in May from Justice Samuel Alito helped galvanise liberal opposition to the eventual decision across the country.

Politico first reported on the draft document’s content.

In addition to previewing the court’s ruling, which would imperil healthcare access for millions of pregnant people, the leak was an unprecedented breach of the Supreme Court’s cherished culture of confidentiality and collegiality.

At an event in May, Justice Clarence Thomas compared the leak to infidelity.

“Look where we are, where that trust or that belief is gone forever,” he said. “And when you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

