Supreme Court tosses out Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to toss out Joe Biden’s mandate for businesses requiring those with more than 100 workers to institute vaccination or regular testing requirements on Thursday.

The Court allowed the administration’s requirement for health care workers to be vaccinated to remain in place, but the ruling is nevertheless a major blow to the plan the president announced last year.

Mr Biden’s White House has faced anger over the availability of Covid-19 tests, particularly the at-home variety, as well as for a recent decision cutting the time period that businesses are recommended to give infected workers time to recover.

More follows...