Supreme Court tosses out Biden vaccine mandate for businesses
Move is latest blow to White House facing scrutiny over Covid-19 strategy
The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to toss out Joe Biden’s mandate for businesses requiring those with more than 100 workers to institute vaccination or regular testing requirements on Thursday.
The Court allowed the administration’s requirement for health care workers to be vaccinated to remain in place, but the ruling is nevertheless a major blow to the plan the president announced last year.
Mr Biden’s White House has faced anger over the availability of Covid-19 tests, particularly the at-home variety, as well as for a recent decision cutting the time period that businesses are recommended to give infected workers time to recover.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies