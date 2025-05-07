White House withdraws Surgeon General pick over foreign medical school controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House is understood to have made the decision to withdraw Dr Janette Nesheiwat’s nomination to be United States Surgeon General, the second time one of President Donald Trump’s top health care policy picks has faltered before being considered by the U.S. Senate.

The decision, which was first reported by Bloomberg News, comes just days before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee had been scheduled to hold a hearing on her nomination.

Nesheiwat, a former Fox News contributor who is also the sister-in-law of former Trump White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, had been selected to be one of the country’s top public health official largely on the strength of her record as a television personality.

But as her confirmation hearing approached, Nesheiwat had become a magnet for controversy after a CBS News report called into question whether she’d been forthright about her education and background.

Last month, the television network reported that Nesheiwat had listed herself on LinkedIn as a graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Medicine, the institution where she completed her medical residency.

The board-certified physician actually attended and earned her doctoral degree from American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine, which is located on the Caribbean island of St Maarten.

open image in gallery Trump Transition Health ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It’s not uncommon for Americans to attend medical schools in the Caribbean, as those schools are known as having slightly more relaxed admissions standards than schools in the United States.

But those schools still teach a standard medical curriculum and award a Doctor of Medicine degree. At AUC, students complete a four-year program of two years in a classroom and an additional two years in clinical rotations at a licensed medical facility. CBS News reported Nesheiwat was enrolled there for six years, from 2000 to 2006.

Completing one’s medical education after studying abroad also requires passing the three-step United States Medical Licensing Examination administered by the Federation of State Medical Boards and the National Board of Medical Examiners.

Passing the USMLE is also required for aspiring physicians to be eligible for residency programs at American hospitals, the final step in education before being permitted to practice medicine.

It’s at the University of Arkansas where Nesheiwat completed her medical education with a multi-year residency.

Jerome Adams, the former Surgeon General who served in that role during the first Trump administration, wrote on X that he did not know what was “more troubling” to him, the possibility that “stigma against foreign medical graduates” would have led to Nesheiwat’s nomination being withdrawn, or the possibility that it would have been due to her support for vaccines.

“The FMG talk is ill informed and troubling. Much of our U.S. medical care (esp rural) depends on foreign grads. And Dr. N completed a U.S. residency (which is where you really learn how to practice medicine anyway). Hoping this doesn’t stigmatize docs who trained outside U.S.,” he added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.