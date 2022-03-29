Secret service arrests one person after suspicious package found near White House
One person has been arrested and charged with making felony threats, unlawful entry and making a false report
US Secret Service arrested one person in relation to a suspicious package that was near the White House Monday morning that led to several streets nearby to be shutdown by police.
Members of the Washington, DC police explosive ordnance disposal team declared that the item, which was found near Lafayette Square on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, to be safe after they’d assessed the area.
The statement issued by Secret Service reported that the person who had been arrested was charged with making felony threats, unlawful entry and making a false report.
No details about what the package looked like, nor the person’s identity, have been released, pending a review of the case, the statement continued.
Additional details of the incident could be made public as early as Tuesday if prosecutors follow through on charges.
