Taliban seizes US military equipment including drones, humvees and MRAPs

The Taliban seized billions of dollars of US military equipment from Kunduz Airport this week, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, drones and humvees, as the militant group has quickly taken control of key cities across the country.

German Journalist Julian Röpcke of Bild posted photos of equipment seized by the group.

Among the equipment taken include MaxxPro MRAP vehicles, ScanEagle Drones and humvees. Mr Röpcke chided the Biden administration’s “hasty withdrawal” without securing a peace deal or a follow-up mission.

Afghan forces surrendered in Kunduz this week as the Taliban continue to take multiple cities as the United States plans to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The US has already planned to send an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation amid the escalating unrest.