State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce nominated to be deputy U.N. ambassador

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has been nominated to be the deputy representative to the U.N.

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

“Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job,” he added. “Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!”

Bruce has become one of the most well-known faces of Trump’s State Department in the first six months of his second stint in the White House. She has regularly held press conferences on the administration’s foreign policy.

This comes as the U.S. doesn’t currently have an ambassador to the U.N. Former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who was ousted following the Signal scandal in which sensitive battle plans were inadvertently shared with a prominent journalist, has been nominated but has yet to be confirmed. He had his confirmation hearing last month, but the Senate hasn’t held a vote on his nomination yet.

Trump has nominated former Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce to serve as the deputy U.N. ambassador ( Middle East Images )

It was first revealed in January that Bruce, a former Fox News contributor and radio host, would join the State Department. Trump has made several picks from the network to join his administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox & Friends co-host.

Bruce had long been a Democrat and liberal activist before becoming a conservative and backing Trump, Politico noted.

Deputy representative is a role that requires Senate confirmation, meaning that legislators will have the opportunity to scrutinize Bruce, who, if confirmed, would take on the role as the Trump administration’s actions have put the U.S. on a collision course with allies. Specifically, her new posting comes as the U.S. is backing Israel even as the global community is increasingly critical of the country amid its war in Gaza.