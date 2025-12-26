Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A GOP lawmaker is mourning the death of his Senate campaign manager, whom he described as the “heart and soul” of his team.

Tatum Dale, who had previously served as Rep. Andy Barr’s deputy chief of staff, died on Christmas Eve, with the Congressman sharing a lengthy statement about his former colleague shortly after.

“Tatum loved her family, her faith, and her Commonwealth," Barr wrote in the statement. "She made me a better Congressman, our staff better public servants, and we will all miss her forever.

“From Murray to Lexington and everywhere in the Commonwealth that she touched, we hope you will all join us in praying for Tatum’s family and friends — and be forever inspired by her memory to serve others.”

open image in gallery Tatum Dale was working as Congressman Andy Barr's campaign manager before her death ( Andy Barr )

Dale began working for Barr, who is the representative for the Lexington area in Kentucky, in 2012 when he launched a bid for Congress.

According to Barr, Dale became instrumental in running his political operation, writing that she had held “almost every job in my office.”

When Barr announced he would run for the seat to replace retiring former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2026, Dale took over as manager of his congressional campaign.

Dale’s cause of death has not yet been made public.

Meanwhile, tributes from her Republican colleagues have flooded in on social media.

open image in gallery Andy Barr is the US representative for the Lexington area in Kentucky. He hopes to succeed Mitch McConnell as Kentucky Senator ( Andy Barr )

Former Senator Ralph Alvarado, who is running to replace Barr, wrote on X that he was “devastated” to hear about her death.

“Tatum was an amazing person, a highly respected political operative, and a truly loved and dear friend to all who were fortunate enough to know her,” he continued.

Daniel Cameron, who is running against Barr to replace McConnell, described Tatum as a “friend.”

“She will be truly missed,” he wrote on X. “Makenze and I will be praying for her family and all of Team Barr.

Sean Southard, a communications director for Montana GOP Governor Greg Gianforte, said that he was “truly shocked” by Dale’s death.

“Tatum was one of those hardworking people who seemed to be at every GOP event,” he wrote. “Praying for her family and her work colleagues.”

open image in gallery Senator Mitch McConnell has warned, 'This is the most dangerous period since before World War Two' ( Getty )

Dale’s death comes as the race to replace McConnell continues to heat up.

McConnell is the longest-serving senator in Kentucky history.

The 83-year-old has come under widespread criticism for remaining in power due to his advancing years. He has been recorded falling and freezing during interviews on the Hill.