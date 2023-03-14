Jump to content

Marjorie Taylor Greene sells T-shirts claiming monkeypox is a hoax

Recent outbreak saw more than 30,000 cases and 26 deaths

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 14 March 2023 22:22
Marjorie Taylor Greene goads Cpac audience into booing Zelensky

Marjorie Taylor Greene has sparked more controversy by selling T-shirts that claim the monkeypox virus is a hoax.

The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia is selling the T-shirts, which show three monkey emojis above the phrase ‘See no monkeypox, hear no monkeypox, speak no monkeypox’ for $34.

The Republicancongresswoman has claimed that the disease is a “scam” comparable to Covid-19.

“It’s not a threat to most of the population,” she said in a video last year. “People just have to laugh at it, mock it and reject it ... It’s another scam.”

A 2022 outbreak of the disease, which is now called mpox, largely impacted gay and bisexual men.

The US government declared an end to the mpox emergency, which was first declared last August, last month. During the outbreak, more than 30,000 cases and 26 deaths were reported in the US with the overwhelming majority among men.

Twitter, before Elon Musk bought the social media platform, permanently banned the politician’s account for repeated violations of its rules around Covid misinformation.

The move came after her account was previously suspended four times by the company.

She remains a vocal supporter of one-term president Donald Trump and has been associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

