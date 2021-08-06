The golden loyalty card that Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry with them as part of his latest fundraising effort misspells the world “official.”

The one-term president’s Save America political action committee has emailed his supporters giving them a say in the design of the red and gold card, which has been ridiculed on social media.

“The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country,” the first email read.

It is not clear what the purpose of the card is (Twitter)

“They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you.”

In a second email, it was claimed that the Trump Cards will be “reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters.”

But there was no explanation of the purpose of the card, what qualifies the bearer to carry it, or when it might be issued.

His supporters were told that there will be four different designs to chose from.

The first has a gold bald eagle centred on a solid red background below the phrases “Official Trump Card” and “Member Since 2021.”

The second has the US seal on the lower right-hand side and also the former president’s signature, along with the phrase “Save America.”

It is with the third option that the spelling mistake is obvious, with “Trump Offical Card” printed over the US flag.

The fourth and final choice has a solid red background with “Official Trump Card” printed in the middle.

“We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs,” the second email said.

“Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, ‘These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide - they ALWAYS know best!’”

Supporters who are interested in the card are redirected to a fundraising page where they are encouraged to donate to the PAC.