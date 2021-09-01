Twitter mocks ‘Cancun Cruz’ for saying ‘America doesn’t leave Americans behind’

Senator Ted Cruz is facing a wave of mockery on Twitter after saying “America doesn’t leave Americans behind” – reminding many observers of his ill-timed trip to Cancun .

On Monday, Mr Cruz posted a clip of a CNN report on a Texas family left stranded in Afghanistan after the final round of evacuations ended. The last American troops in the country departed this week, even as hundreds of United States citizens remained – though the Biden administration has said it will continue working to get them out.

The senator was indignant.

“This is horrifying. And wrong,” Mr Cruz tweeted . “America doesn’t leave Americans behind.”

Unfortunately for the senator, observers on Twitter appeared to have a long memory.

“Sir… You went to Cancun,” one wrote simply.

“Uh…Texan here,” another commented . “Pretty sure you left us behind during a crisis.”

Others were more explicit.

“YOU LITERALLY LEFT YOUR ENTIRE STATE TO FREEZE IN A POWER OUTAGE SO YOU COULD GO TO A RITZ CARLTON IN MEXICO,” one Twitter user shout-typed . “AND THEN YOU LIED AND TRIED TO BLAME YOUR CHILDREN WHEN YOU GOT CAUGHT.”

In February this year, as millions of Texans lost power and hundreds died during a freak winter storm , Mr Cruz infamously left for a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico. After a fierce public outcry, the Texas Republican returned to his state, and appeared to blame the trip on his daughters.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Mr Cruz said at the time. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

As the senator weighs in on the crisis in Afghanistan, many observers appear unwilling to let that incident go.

“Since when do you care about Americans, or anyone trying to cross a border to reach safety?” one Twitter user commented .

Others posted photos of Mr Cruz wheeling his suitcase along an airport floor during his aborted Cancun trip.

“This you?” one asked .

“Dude… NOBODY forgot how you left Texans behind to go to Cancun so maybe you should sit this one out,” another commented .

The Independent has reached out to Senator Cruz’s office for comment, but has not yet heard back.