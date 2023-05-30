Ted Cruz faces bipartisan fire for criticising Uganda’s new anti-LGBT+ law

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ted Cruz is facing backlash on Twitter from both sides of the political spectrum following his criticism of Uganda’s stringent new anti-LGBT+ laws.

On Monday, the Republican senator responded to a New York Times article on Twitter which described Uganda’s new legislation as “among the most restrictive of its kind in the world”.

The bill, signed into law by president Yoweri Museveni, does not criminalise those who identify as LGBT+, but still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.

“Aggravated homosexuality” is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.

The legislation said a suspect convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” can be imprisoned for up to 14 years.

Mr Cruz quote tweeted the New York Times article and wrote on the social media platform: “This Uganda law is horrific & wrong.

“Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.”

His tweet faced was criticised across party lines, by both the right and the left.

While liberals accused Mr Cruz of hypocrisy, conservatives accused him allying with the left.

“Great, now call out @GovRonDeSantis for his law where teachers can’t even say gay in the schools,” wrote Twitter user Michael VanDeMar.

Another user wrote: “Um... how’s the Texas GOP treating trans people this legislative session?”

Conservative user Joseph T Sibre wrote: “Ted, seems to me your focus should be here at home working to get the unjustly punished J6 (January 6) prisoners out of jail. I’m disappointed in you.”

“Absolutely. Also, the response to this by your base should tell you a lot,” wrote Joshua Reed Eakle of Students for Liberty.

“Respectfully, what’s happening in Uganda isn’t my concern or priority. My question is, why is it yours? Has your account been hacked? Why is this new talking point emerging?” wrote Olivia P Walker.

“Just in time for Pride Month corporate Ted?” asked user Jon Del Arroz.

One user claimed Mr Cruz was up for re-election “in a state that’s bluer than it was when he first won election in 2012”.

“Cruz is pro-LGBT, but only for folks who live outside the US and when it’s life and death. Otherwise, not so much,” said Russell Drew.

Last year, Mr Cruz faced criticism for saying that US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” for legalising same-sex marriage in the landmark 2015 Obergefell v Hodges ruling.