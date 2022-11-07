Ted Cruz booed at Houston Astros World Series parade

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ted Cruz was greeted with “loud boos and middle fingers” at an appearance at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston on Monday.

Thousands packed the streets of Houston to celebrate the Astros’ 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, the Texas franchise’s second title in five years.

Riding on a military Humvee and wearing an Astros team shirt, the Texas senator was met with a chorus of boos along the parade route.

An undeterred Mr Cruz continued to smile and wave through the abuse.

Loud boos and middle fingers for Ted Cruz — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) November 7, 2022

Ted Cruz was booed at the Astros World Series parade in Houston on Monday (Twitter / Fix Your Tie)

Paradegoers shared multiple angles of Mr Cruz being taunted by the crowd.

“Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible - getting booed at a championship parade,” wrote KPRC2 journalist Chancellor Johnson.

Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade. pic.twitter.com/B4oVgP404Q — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 7, 2022

At one point, someone in the crowd hurled what appeared to be a beer can at the senator.

A member of Mr Cruz’s security detail intercepted the vessel.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was also earlier jeered while riding in a Humvee in the parade, according to Chron.com.

Mr Cruz was a regular attendee at Astros games, and took in the World Series-clinching game six match at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

At a match against the New York Yankees in October, Mr Cruz was heckled and booed by unimpressed Yankees fans.

“Racist piece of s***,” one person in the viral video footage can be heard shouting.

Another could be heard showing, “Go back to Cancun,” after the Mr Cruz travelled to the Mexican resort while much of his home state was out of power during a winter snow storm in 2021.