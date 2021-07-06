Texas Senator Ted Cruz has admonished Missouri Representative Cori Bush and accused the left of “hating America” amid a heated disagreement surrounding Independence Day.

Ms Bush, a member of the progressive Democratic “Squad”, took to Twitter on 4 July to give her sobering stance celebrations across the country.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the representative posted on Twitter.

“This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” the representative added in reference to ongoing tensions surrounding systemic racism and structural inequality in the US.

In a furious response to the lawmaker, Mr Cruz, a Republican, called Ms Bush’s comments “hateful, divisive lies”.

“The Left hates America. Believe them when they tell you this,” he said in his own post a day later.

The lawmaker then hit out at former football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who reflected similar sentiments in a 4 July tweet two years earlier by quoting American abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

“Two years ago, Colin Kaepernick tried to spread the same lies on July 4. I responded with the wisdom of the great abolitionist Frederick Douglas,” Mr Cruz wrote, referencing his reply to the 2019 tweet.

Despite criticism from conservatives, other Democrats offered their support to Ms Bush including congressional candidate Shahid Buttar who wrote: “Speak it, @CoriBush!”

“It’s almost as if our entire country has been brainwashed to ignore our history – and how its worst elements continue today – despite our self-congratulatory rhetoric,” Mr Buttar continued.

Actress Alyssa Milano also called on Americans to scrutinise their celebration of the holiday, sharing a clip of her which she initially posted on TikTok.

“Reminder: The United States was founded on the unjust treatment of Native Americans, Africans and other people of colour,” she said.

Americans celebrate the Fourth of July every year as an annual holiday, with 2021 being the 245th anniversary of the founding of the United States.