Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed that Democrats “crap in the coffee cup of baristas” just days after he branded them “slackers” who would benefit from student loan repayment.

The Republican from Texas was widely mocked for the comments in which he said the repayments could drive those getting loan relief to the Democrats if they “get off the bong for a minute.”

Now Mr Cruz appears to have flip-flopped on coffee servers, saying that the GOP is actually the party looking out for their best interests.

”The steelworkers, the truck drivers, the cops, the firefighters, the waiters and waitresses, and baristas, who we stand for, and the Democrats crap in the coffee cup of baristas, that is America First,” said the lawmaker on his Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast this week.

As he mentioned baristas, Mr Cruz could barely contain a laugh, appearing to acknowledge the controversy.

The right-wing senator has attacked Joe Biden and his plan to reduce student debt for millions of Americans while admitting it could be a hit with voters.

“There is a real risk that if you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans and can’t get a job, Joe Biden just gave you 20 grand,” he initially said on his podcast last month.

“Like, holy cow! 20 grand. You know, maybe you weren’t gonna vote in November, and suddenly you just got 20 grand.

“And you know, if you can get off the bong for a minute and head down to the voting station,” he said.

“Or just send in your mail-in ballot that the Democrats have helpfully sent you, it could drive up turnout, particularly among young people.”

Under the plan, up to $20,000 of debt will be cancelled for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year and who received Pell Grants – education grants for students from low- and middle-income families.

Borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year but did not receive a Pell Grant can have up to $10,000 of their loans forgiven.