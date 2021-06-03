Twitter users quickly dogpiled on Senator Ted Cruz this week after he accused Kamala Harris of “running away” from a crisis.

“On the border crisis, Kamala invokes an old leadership style…” the Texas Republican tweeted on Wednesday. Below the caption was a GIF from the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, in which King Arthur is seen fleeing from danger and shouting, “Run away! Run away!”

Mr Cruz also included a link to a CNN story with the headline, “Vice President Harris’ team tries to distance her from fraught situation at the border.”

The implication – that Ms Harris is “running” from the border crisis President Biden tapped her to manage – struck some as rich. Mr Cruz himself infamously fled Texas for Cancun, Mexico as his state was pummeled by a deadly winter storm.

Skeptical Twitter users responded to the senator’s Monty Python footage with footage… of Ted Cruz.

One person wordlessly posted the infamous clip of the senator, wearing a short-sleeve polo and a Texas flag mask, wheeling his suitcase along an airport floor.

Others made the comparison more explicit.

“I’m sorry, is Cancun Cruz trying to drag someone for ‘running away’ while being a leader? CANCUN CRUZ?!” one person tweeted . “Let’s remember what HE did when his leadership was needed.”

“Looks exactly like your leadership style during the Texas snowstorm,” someone else commented .

“During the Texas Winter Storm crisis, when the people of his state needed him to be a leader, Ted Cruz invoked a plane ticket to Cancun,” another wrote , mimicking the cadence of the senator’s tweet.

Mr Cruz left for his ill-fated vacation on 17 February, just as a freak cold snap sent Texas temperatures plunging and left millions of his constituents without power or heat. After a public outcry, the senator abruptly returned home the next day and blamed his daughters for the trip.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Mr Cruz said in a statement. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

On Wednesday, Twitter did not appear to accept that excuse.