Ted Cruz is once again wading into the political arena to assert his viewpoint that President Joe Biden, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, is largely to blame for the war in Ukraine.

In a recent Fox News interview, the Texas senator discussed how the world has fortunately not seen a nuclear weapon detonated against an enemy power since the Second World War.

“We’ve managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon. I pray to God that doesn’t happen,” Mr Cruz said.

But Mr Cruz continued that he believes that under Mr Biden’s administration, the chances of that fact remaining true are unlikely to hold.

“I will say I think the odds of it happening are increasing because I think presidential weakness from the White House invites this,” he adds.

Political observers were quick to pounce on the remarks on Twitter.

“This is the dumbest talking point,” said Molly Jong-Fast

“There is literally nothing these people won’t blame Biden for,” wrote journalist Aaron Rupar.

“There is literally nothing funnier than Ted Cruz calling anyone else on the planet ‘weak,’” wrote historian Kevin Kruse.

This wasn’t the first time that the Texas senator has personally blamed Mr Biden for ratcheting up tensions in the ongoing eastern European war.

Last month, on the first day of Russia’s unprovoked invasion into Ukraine, Mr Cruz told The Independent that he believed the war was “caused” by “the mistakes of the Biden administration”.

“I have been pressing the Biden administration for over a year to do the right thing and impose strong sanctions which ... would have deterred this invasion,” Mr Cruz told The Independent. “Unfortunately, the Biden White House prioritised partisan politics over substance”.

Back then, much like in the recent interview on Fox News, the Texas senator came down on the line that he firmly believes Biden was responsible, not Russia, for the ongoing combat.

More plainly, when The Independent put this to Mr Cruz last month, asking if explicitly blamed Mr Biden – not Mr Putin – for the Russian leader’s decision to launch an invasion, Mr Cruz replied: “Yes, I’m absolutely saying that.”