Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ted Cruz says half a million migrants should be sent to DC

Texas Senator says Barack Obama should host migrants at his $12m Martha’s Vineyard home

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 17 September 2022 18:00
Comments

Related video: White House attacks Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for treating migrants ‘like cattle’

Ted Cruz has called for half a million undocumented migrants to be sent to Washington DC as part of a Republican attempt to punish Democratic-supporting areas of the country over immigration policy.

The Canadian-born US senator has thrown his support behind Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florid Governor Ron DeSantis for their widely-criticized immigration publicity stunts.

Earlier this week Mr DeSantis, a Republican who faces re-election in November, sent two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to the upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard where Barack Obama has a $12m home.

And Mr Abbott, who is also up for re-election later this year, continued his policy of removing migrants out of his own state by sending a bus to the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in DC.

“I commend Greg Abbott for sending the immigrants to these Blue cities, I commend Ron DeSantis for doing so and they need to do more,” said Mr Cruz on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.

Recommended

“Tomorrow Martha’s Vineyard needs a hundred, the next day they need 200, the next day a thousand.

“DC says it’s a crisis to get 6,000, they need 10,000, they need 100,000 they need 500,000. Because, Joe Biden has allowed 4.2m people to come in illegally and I know these rich billionaires say ‘Well gosh, you people, just let them eat cake.’

“Well how about the Obamas host these 50 people in their $12m compound.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in