Ted Cruz says half a million migrants should be sent to DC
Texas Senator says Barack Obama should host migrants at his $12m Martha’s Vineyard home
Related video: White House attacks Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for treating migrants ‘like cattle’
Ted Cruz has called for half a million undocumented migrants to be sent to Washington DC as part of a Republican attempt to punish Democratic-supporting areas of the country over immigration policy.
The Canadian-born US senator has thrown his support behind Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florid Governor Ron DeSantis for their widely-criticized immigration publicity stunts.
Earlier this week Mr DeSantis, a Republican who faces re-election in November, sent two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to the upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard where Barack Obama has a $12m home.
And Mr Abbott, who is also up for re-election later this year, continued his policy of removing migrants out of his own state by sending a bus to the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in DC.
“I commend Greg Abbott for sending the immigrants to these Blue cities, I commend Ron DeSantis for doing so and they need to do more,” said Mr Cruz on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.
“Tomorrow Martha’s Vineyard needs a hundred, the next day they need 200, the next day a thousand.
“DC says it’s a crisis to get 6,000, they need 10,000, they need 100,000 they need 500,000. Because, Joe Biden has allowed 4.2m people to come in illegally and I know these rich billionaires say ‘Well gosh, you people, just let them eat cake.’
“Well how about the Obamas host these 50 people in their $12m compound.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies