Ted Cruz visits ‘People’s Convoy’ protesters, rides shotgun in semi
Republican US Senator Ted Cruz visited the “People’s Convoy” in Maryland, even riding along in the lead vehicle and waving to protesters.
Mr Cruz met with the convoy organisers earlier this week, and joined the truckers on Thursday near their encampment in Hagerstown, Maryland.
During his visit, Mr Cruz rode in the passenger seat of the convoy’s lead truck.
Organiser Brett Brase, a trucker from Ohio, viewed Mr Cruz’s decision to visit the rally as a needed shot of adrenaline for a protest effort whose media interest was largely eclipsed by the war in Ukraine.
“There ain’t no ignoring a senator riding in the lead truck,” Mr Brase told to the crowd of truckers in Hagerstown. “That’s basically an endorsement of what we’re doing.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies