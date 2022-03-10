Ted Cruz visits ‘People’s Convoy’ protesters, rides shotgun in semi

Republican US Senator Ted Cruz visited the “People’s Convoy” in Maryland, even riding along in the lead vehicle and waving to protesters.

Mr Cruz met with the convoy organisers earlier this week, and joined the truckers on Thursday near their encampment in Hagerstown, Maryland.

During his visit, Mr Cruz rode in the passenger seat of the convoy’s lead truck.

Organiser Brett Brase, a trucker from Ohio, viewed Mr Cruz’s decision to visit the rally as a needed shot of adrenaline for a protest effort whose media interest was largely eclipsed by the war in Ukraine.

“There ain’t no ignoring a senator riding in the lead truck,” Mr Brase told to the crowd of truckers in Hagerstown. “That’s basically an endorsement of what we’re doing.”