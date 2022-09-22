White House twitter account trolls Ted Cruz for boasting about new highway: ‘Senator Cruz voted against this’
Mr Cruz’s fellow US Senator from Texas, John Cornyn, did vote for the “Ports to Plains” project
The White House Twitter account called out Ted Cruz after he praised a new highway project that he actually voted against.
The US Senator from Texas has seemingly been trying to take credit for the “Ports to Plains” project, leading to the White House trolling the Republican politician.
“The Ports to Plains highway will run from Laredo all the way up to North Dakota and into Canada. This project will bring jobs to Texas and millions of dollars to the state. A great bipartisan victory!” tweeted Mr Cruz.
In response, the White House simply tweeted, “Senator Cruz voted against this.”
According to Rolling Stone magazine, funding for the project was achieved through the omnibus $1.5 trillion appropriations bill, which President Biden signed into law on 15 March.
A few days earlier the US Senate had passed the bill 68-31. And while Senator John Cornyn from Texas voted in favor, Senator Cruz did not.
Mr Cruz has been a vocal supporter of the project, but his spokesman told Rolling Stone that the bill he voted against was a “Democrat spending spree that contributed to an economic recession for American families.”
The senator’s press secretary Dave Vasquez added: “Ports-to-Plains could have easily and unanimously passed the Senate as a separate bill, but it was rolled into the pork-filled omnibus package Democrats rammed through Congress.”
