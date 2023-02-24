Bill banning drag shows from public property advances in Tennessee

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bill banning “adult-oriented” entertainment from public properties was passed by Tennessee’s House of Representatives Thursday in a bid to target drag performances in the state.

The bill, which also restricts so-called “adult-oriented” entertainment to 18+ venues, will now head back to the state senate for another vote before it is expected to progress to the desk of governor Bill Lee.

The bill’s author, representative Chris Todd, filed the legislation following a prolonged public fight over a Pride drag show in Jackson, Tennessee. He claimed the drag show amounted to “child abuse” and his bill is a “common-sense, child safety bill”.

It is unclear on what grounds Mr Todd classified drag performances people attend voluntarily as child abuse.

The bill is another of a flurry of anti-transgender pieces of legislation introduced and passed in states across the country over the last several years.

The Tennessee House has also passed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors in the state, less than a year after Mr Lee signed a bill penalising schools that allow transgender girls to compete in girls sports.

Members of the LGBT+ community, business owners and artists have voiced their objections to the anti-drag show bill, with The Tennessean reporting that one Republican legislator even raised concerns Thursday that the bill might also apply to other entertainment like wrestling if it is signed into law as it currently written.

Others have raised concerns that the bill could also be used to target Pride parades and transgender people.

Representative Gloria Johnson, a Democrat from Knoxville, argued that the bill is unncessary given that public obscenity is already illegal in Tennessee.

“If you’re being obscene in front of children, it is already illegal, correct? If you’re wearing lederhosen and being obscene in front of children, you’ll be arrested, correct?” Ms Johnson said.

The debate on the bill in the House grew contentious when several Democrats were cut off from questioning under new time rules passed by the Republican supermajority in the chamber.

Far-right agitators have increasingly targeted drag shows in states across the country, but Tennessee would become the first state to pass a ban on drag shows.

Human Rights Watch has urged Mr Lee to veto both the anti-drag show bill and the ban on gender-affirming care.

“Drag is a longstanding, celebratory form of entertainment and a meaningful source of employment for many across the state,” Sarah Warbelow, Human Rights Commission’s Legal Director, said in a statement.

“Yet, rather than focus on actual policy issues facing Tennesseans, politicians would rather spend their time and effort misconstruing age-appropriate performances at a library to pass as many anti-LGBTQ+ bills as they can.”