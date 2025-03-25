Tesla threats task force launched by FBI to target ‘domestic terrorism’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed reports that a task force dedicated to investigating the spate of attacks against Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, has been established with the former prosecutor promising to root out “domestic terrorism.”

According to NBC News, at least 80 attacks have been reported against Tesla vehicles since Musk began gutting the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency in January.

Protests have erupted across the U.S., with showrooms besieged, charging sites set ablaze, and vehicles vandalized. Others are selling their cars and shares amid growing unease over Musk’s political influence and closeness to Trump. Trade-ins for the EVs have reportedly hit record highs.

On Monday, Patel confirmed the New York Post’s report about a new law enforcement “crackdown” as the Trump administration ramps up its response to those committing Tesla vandalism.

Sharing an article by a Post reporter on X, Patel wrote: “The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response.

open image in gallery FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed reports of the newly created task force comprised of FBI and ATF personnel ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice.”

Also sharing the report, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted: “Justice is coming.”

FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson confirmed in an X post Monday that the new task force will work in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The 10-person investigative body will include personnel from the bureau’s Counterterrorism Division, according to The New York Post. ATF is also said to be deploying personnel to FBI field offices starting with San Antonio, Texas – the site of several attacks.

The announcement comes ahead of the “Tesla Takedown” protest scheduled for Saturday. Organizers said it will be the movement’s “biggest day of action,” with an estimated 500 demonstrations across the U.S.

open image in gallery Member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle on March 10 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed to treat those who vandalize Teslas as “domestic terrorists” last week, a label used by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Singling out three suspects charged for their alleged involvement in a Molotov cocktail attack against vehicles at charging stations in Oregon, Colorado and North Carolina, Bondi said they could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison as she promised “severe and swift consequences” for their actions.

On Sunday, the attorney general doubled down that “we are not coming off these charges,” adding: “We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort. This is domestic terrorism.”

Bondi's calls came after the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force launched an investigation after a person dressed in black shot and set several Tesla vehicles on fire with a Molotov cocktail at a repair facility in Las Vegas last Tuesday. The word “resist” was spray-painted on the front doors of the shop.

Musk posted a video of the burning cars at the facility on social media with a single-word response: “Terrorism.”