Department of Justice vows to ‘protect’ women seeking abortion in Texas

The Department of Justice has announced it will protect women who are seeking abortions in Texas after the state’s highly restrictive abortion law came into effect in the state last week

In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the department will explore “all options” to challenge the new Texas law, adding that they will provide support for women in state who are still seeking abortions.

“The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack. We have reached out to U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and FBI field offices in Texas and across the country to discuss our enforcement authorities,” Mr Garland said in a statement.

