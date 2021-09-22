Florida lawmaker proposes Texas-style bill banning abortion as early as 6 weeks
Justin Vallejo
Wednesday 22 September 2021 19:27 comments
New York
New Polls Suggest Majority of Americans Support Roe v. Wade
A lawmaker in Florida has filed a proposed bill empowering private citizens to sue doctors who perform an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Republican state representative Webster Barnaby filed House Bill 167 on Wednesday containing similar provisions to the Texas bill, with both opening anyone who performs or helps an abortion in violation of the law to be sued for at least $10,000 in damages.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
