The Texas doctor who admitted to breaking the state’s new abortion law to force a test of its legality has been sued, setting up a constitutional challenge that could end up in the Supreme Court.

San Antonio physician Alan Braid was sued by an Arkansas man in a civil lawsuit filed on Monday, according to The Washington Post.

Dr Braid instigated the showdown in a Post opinion column over the weekend where he admitted to breaking the law on 6 September, just days after it came into effect at the start of the month.

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences — but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” Mr Braid wrote.

The suit filed against Mr Braid comes from former lawyer Oscar Stilley, who told the Post he is not personally opposed to abortion but acted after reading Mr Braid’s confession on Saturday to test the law.

Mr Braid also stands to gain at least $10,000 in damages if successful.

“If the law is no good, why should we have to go through a long, drawn-out process to find out if it’s garbage?” he told the outlet, which adds that Mr Stilley is currently serving a 15-year federal sentence for tax fraud in home confinement.

“If the state of Texas decided it’s going to give a $10,000 bounty, why shouldn’t I get that 10,000 bounty?”

