Texas anti-abortion law blocked by state court after legal challenge

Abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy can resume in Texas after a state court blocked a law written before the 1973 US Supreme Court ruling in Roe v Wade, after the nation’s high court struck down the constitutional right to abortion care last week.

A lawsuit filed by abortion rights advocates, providers and civil rights groups filed a lawsuit to block the pre-Roe law, which the state’s attorney general warned would hold physicians “criminally liable” for providing abortion care.

On 28 June, a judge temporarily blocked its implementation. A hearing date is set for 12 July.

“It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban,” according to a statement from Center for Reproductive Rights senior counsel Marc Hearron. “This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans to the essential health care they need. Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory.”

This is a developing story