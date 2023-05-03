Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

LGBT+ protesters were forcefully restrained and detained as hundreds of them entered the Texas Capitol in Austin to protest a bill that would seeks to ban gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth.

Activists for LGBT+ civil rights led heated protests inside the Texas state house throughout the day before being thrown out as senators were poised to vote on Senate Bill 14 (SB 14).

The SB 14 bill would prohibit the provision of procedures and treatments for gender transitioning, gender reassignment or gender dysphoria by use of public money or public assistance to transgender children.

Video captured from the Texas Capitol’s House gallery showed police officers forcefully restraining a person by pinning them down as other protesters chanted slogans.

The protests began as soon as the bill was brought to the floor, prompting House speaker Dan Phelan to order the protesters to be cleared from the chamber.

“What do we want? Trans rights. When do we want it? Now,” protesters chanted.

One of the top activists was arrested and another was banned for a year from entering Capitol grounds, reported the Courthouse News Service.

The Transgender Education Network of Texas, one of advocacy groups that led the protest, said its board member Sofia Sepulveda was barred from entering the state Capitol for a year for flashing a banner in the building’s main rotunda.

Equality Texas leadership drops a banner in the Capitol rotunda reading "let trans kids grow up" (AP)

“Let Trans Kids Grow Up,” read the banner.

“I am a proud Texas resident, a Mexican-American, and a transgender woman, and I deserve to have my voice heard just like any other Texan invested in the policies shaping our lives,” Ms Sepulveda said in a press release.

“Rules matter in the TX House,” Mr Phelan said in a tweet on Tuesday evening. “Today’s outbursts in the gallery were a breach of decorum & continued after I warned that such behaviors would not be tolerated. There will always be differing perspectives, but in our chamber, we will debate those differences w/ respect.”

Medical groups have said that blocking transgender kids from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy is critical to those who are already facing a higher risk of depression and suicide than others.

The bill, which has been already passed by the state senate, was sent back to a committee in the house following demonstrations, KEYE-TV reported. A substitute bill was considered and approved by a 6-5 vote.

The bill will reportedly be back on the floor on Thursday.