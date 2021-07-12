Texas Democrats flee state to prevent passage of GOP voter restrictions

Lawmakers in Texas’s state legislature are fleeing the state in two chartered flights to Washington DC to prevent the passage of Republican-led bills aimed at restricting early voting and mail-in ballots.

Multiple news outlets reported that many of the Democrats who are leaving the state, which will prevent the legislature from reaching a quorum needed to pass the bills, will attempt to lobby their counterparts in the nation’s capital to take greater actions to protect voting rights.

The move comes amid a wave of GOP-led efforts around the country to restrict voting in various ways, as well as the campaign from progressive Democrats to reform the US voting system at the federal level, which has stalled amid a refusal from centrist Democrats in the Senate to change or abandon the filibuster.

More to follow...