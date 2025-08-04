Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas Democrats have successfully blocked the state’s Republican-dominated House of Representatives from taking the first steps to redraw the state’s congressional map after fleeing the state to derail a vote.

GOP lawmakers in the state fell well short of reaching a requisite quorum to move forward with official business in the state Capitol, but House Republicans voted to track down and arrest more than 50 Democrats who were not president during Monday’s vote.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows said he would immediately sign civil warrants for those missing Democratic members, giving the greenlight to the chamber’s sergeant-at-arms and state troopers to make arrests and bring them to the state Capitol.

Those Democrats will not face civil or criminal charges, and the warrants only apply within state lines, making the legislative threats a largely symbolic maneuver as Texas Democrats head elsewhere to condemn the GOP’s partisan-fueled plans to redraw the state’s congressional map to boost the number of Republican seats.

“This is not a decision we make lightly, but it is one we make with absolute moral clarity,” Democratic state Rep. Gene Wu said from Illinois on Sunday night after leaving the state with several Texas Democrats.

Rather than hold a legislative session that supports mourning families and communities in the wake of devastating floods that rocked the state last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has “used them as hostages in a political game,” Wu said.

“The tool they’re using is a racist gerrymandered map, a map that seeks to use racial lines to divide hard-working communities that have spent decades building up their power and strengthening their powers,” he said.

Abbott is moving ahead with the plan so “Donald Trump can steal these communities’ power and voice” ahead of 2026 midterm elections, facing the potential likelihood that Republicans will lose control of Congress at the halfway point in Trump’s four-year term.

“We will not be complicit in the destruction of our own communities,” Wu said.

Texas Republicans tried a similar move in 2021, when a majority of Texas Democrats headed to Washington, D.C., to protest GOP threats to voting rights.

This is a developing story