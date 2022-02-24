O'Rourke to release book on voting during Texas governor bid
Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rights
Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rights, an issue he has made a centerpiece of his campaign.
“We've Got to Try” will be released in August by Flatiron Books. The announcement Thursday comes as O'Rourke, a Democrat, is on track to lock up his party's nomination in Texas' first-in-the-nation primary next week.
According to a statement from the publisher provided by O'Rourke's campaign, the book tells the story of voting rights battles in Texas. O'Rourke, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 and president in 2020, used his fundraising power last summer to help fund more than 50 state Democratic lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C., to temporarily block a GOP voting overhaul.
It is the second book by the former El Paso congressman, who also co-wrote a book in 2011 that advocated for legalizing marijuana.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.