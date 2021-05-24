Texas lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow residents to carry handguns without a licence, background check, or training – sending the legislation to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to sign.

This measure has been long sought out by conservative gun owners, despite previous objections from law enforcement and gun control groups about the risk this new legislation could pose to the public.

The Republican-run legislature approved the measure on Monday, thus sending the bill to the Republican governor’s desk for his signature.

Mr Abbott has already indicated that he would sign the bill once it reached his desk.

“We should have ‘constitutional carry’ in Texas,” Mr Abbott told North Texas radio host Rick Roberts in April.

Current law in Texas requires gun owners to be licenced to carry a handgun, both concealed and open. Applicants are also required to submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of training, pass a written exam, and then pass a shooting proficiency test.

But Texans are allowed to openly carry a rifle without having a licence.

The new law would be similar to what it is for rifles by allowing gun owners to openly carry a handgun without going through the requirements of needing a licence, background check, or any other training.

More follows ...